Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" To Officially Feature Nike Air Heel

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" is officially returning on March 13, 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. New images confirm the shoe will feature Nike Air branding on the heel. That detail first came back in 2021 after years of using a Jumpman logo instead. This release keeps that same OG accurate approach going forward.

White leather covers most of the upper, paired with red overlays. That split look has defined the colorway since its original 1991 release.

Black detailing shows up on the tongue, liner, and parts of the midsole. The outsole stays translucent, a detail added back in 2014 to prevent yellowing over time.

Michael Jordan first wore this colorway during his Ring Night ceremony in 1991. That event marked the start of his first championship season with the Bulls.

Since then, the colorway has returned a handful of times, roughly every six years. This marks the shortest gap yet between releases, following its last drop in 2021.

The shoe is expected to release in full family sizing once again. That typically means better availability compared to more limited drops. Given its history, demand should stay strong once the release date gets closer. For now, the Nike Air branding remains the biggest confirmed detail so far.

Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"

The Air Jordan 6 first released in 1991, designed by Tinker Hatfield. "Carmine" stood out immediately for breaking from the model's earlier infrared colorways. Instead of one dominant shade, it split the upper between white and red. That contrast became one of the most recognized looks in the Jordan 6 line.

The colorway first retroed in 2008 as part of the Countdown Pack. A second version followed in 2014, which swapped the heel branding for a Jumpman logo. Many fans saw that change as a step away from the original design. The 2021 retro corrected that, bringing Nike Air branding back for the first time since 1991.