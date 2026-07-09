Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" Release Date Set

Jordan Brand has confirmed a release date for the Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared." The retro is set to return on November 7th, 2026. per zSneakerHeadz This marks the shoe's fourth release since debuting back in 1991.

Michael Jordan first wore this colorway during that year's All-Star Weekend. He later wore it throughout his first NBA championship run. The connection makes the shoe a meaningful piece of Jordan history.

The 2026 version brings back Nike Air branding on the heel. That detail was missing from the previous 2014 retro release. Jordan Brand is also updating the shape to match the 1991 original. That includes adjustments to the toe box and tongue height.

The colorway itself keeps things simple and instantly recognizable. A white leather upper covers most of the shoe's surface. Infrared accents show up on the midsole, lace lock, and heel spoiler. Black covers the tongue and interior lining for contrast. A translucent icy outsole finishes off the design underneath.

This release lands during the Air Jordan 6's 35th anniversary year. Jordan Brand has already dropped several other AJ6 colorways in 2026. The "White Infrared" is expected to be a full general release. That means wider availability across most major sneaker retailers.

Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared"

The Air Jordan 6 has had a strong run throughout its 35th anniversary year. Earlier releases like the "Reverse Infrared" set high expectations for OG-spec retros. This "White Infrared" follows that same approach with updated construction details.

Nike Air branding returning matters most to longtime collectors of the model. It signals a closer match to the shoe's original 1991 specifications. The colorway itself carries real significance beyond just its look. Jordan wore this exact pair during his first championship season with Chicago.