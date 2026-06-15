Jordan Brand Sets Release Date For The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" Return

Jordan Brand has locked in a March 13th, 2027 release date for the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine." The shoe last released in 2021, so this return comes six years after the most recent version. The Air Jordan 6 is clearly having a moment right now, with multiple strong colorways hitting shelves in 2026 and 2027.

The "Carmine" first released in 1991 during Michael Jordan's first championship-defending season with the Bulls. He wore them on Ring Night at the start of the 1991-92 season. The colorway uses a white leather base with red nubuck overlays and black on the tongue and portions of the midsole.

The 2021 retro was notable because it brought back the original Nike Air heel branding for the first time since 1991. That was a big deal for collectors who had pushed for the OG-accurate version for years. Before that, the 2014 standalone retro used a Jumpman logo on the heel instead, which many fans did not like.

The 2027 version is expected to follow the 2021 blueprint with Nike Air on the heel and a translucent outsole. Full family sizing is expected, meaning kids and grade school sizes will also be available at launch.

Jordan Brand has not released any official images yet, but the March 13th date is confirmed. The Air Jordan 6 is clearly back in focus for Jordan Brand heading into next year.

Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"

The Air Jordan 6 "Carmine" carries more history than most people realize. It was one of 5 original colorways released when the Air Jordan 6 first launched in 1991.

That original lineup also included the more well-known "Infrared" colorway. The "Carmine" stood apart because it was the first Air Jordan 6 to use a contrasting color block on the upper, mixing white and red rather than sticking to one dominant tone.

Jordan wearing it on Ring Night also gave the shoe a specific moment in time. That game kicked off his first title defense season, which he won. The retro history of this shoe is also interesting because each version has come with something slightly different.