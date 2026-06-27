The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Is Returning To Its Original Form

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via zSneakerHeadz
The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" returns in summer 2027 and it's reportedly bringing Nike Air branding back on the heel.

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" is set to return in summer 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. Reports suggest this version will stay true to the original 1988 build. That means Nike Air branding on the heel instead of the Jumpman logo.

The shoe features a white leather upper with grey elephant print at the toe and heel. Black and fire red accents appear on the eyelets, tongue, and midsole. That combination has stayed consistent since the colorway's original release. Jordan Brand has revisited the shoe several times, with mixed results on accuracy.

The 2018 retro was widely seen as a faithful version of the original. In 2023, Jordan Brand released a "Reimagined" take with aged detailing instead. That version split opinion among collectors who preferred a cleaner look. For 2027, reports point toward a more direct return to the OG build.

Michael Jordan wore this colorway during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest. He scored a perfect 50 with his free throw line dunk that night. The shoe also helped convince him to stay with Nike early in his career. That history is part of why this colorway keeps getting revisited.

No exact release date or price has been confirmed yet. Jordan Brand has only narrowed things down to summer 2027 so far.

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Air Jordan 3 "White Cement"

The Air Jordan 3 first released in 1988, designed by Tinker Hatfield. It introduced visible Air cushioning to the Jordan line for the first time. The shoe also debuted elephant print overlays and the Jumpman logo. Those details helped shape the entire Jordan Brand identity going forward.

"White Cement" was one of four original colorways from that release. Its first retro came in 1994, followed by another version in 2003. That 2003 version swapped Nike Air for the Jumpman logo on the heel. Later retros in 2011 and 2013 also drifted from the original shape and branding.

The 2018 release corrected much of that, returning closer to the OG spec. Then the 2023 "Reimagined" version took a different approach entirely. It leaned into a yellowed midsole and vintage-style cracking for an aged look. The 2027 version appears to skip that aging effect completely.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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