The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Is Returning To Its Original Form

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" is set to return in summer 2027 per zSneakerHeadz. Reports suggest this version will stay true to the original 1988 build. That means Nike Air branding on the heel instead of the Jumpman logo.

The shoe features a white leather upper with grey elephant print at the toe and heel. Black and fire red accents appear on the eyelets, tongue, and midsole. That combination has stayed consistent since the colorway's original release. Jordan Brand has revisited the shoe several times, with mixed results on accuracy.

The 2018 retro was widely seen as a faithful version of the original. In 2023, Jordan Brand released a "Reimagined" take with aged detailing instead. That version split opinion among collectors who preferred a cleaner look. For 2027, reports point toward a more direct return to the OG build.

Michael Jordan wore this colorway during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest. He scored a perfect 50 with his free throw line dunk that night. The shoe also helped convince him to stay with Nike early in his career. That history is part of why this colorway keeps getting revisited.

No exact release date or price has been confirmed yet. Jordan Brand has only narrowed things down to summer 2027 so far.

Air Jordan 3 "White Cement"

The Air Jordan 3 first released in 1988, designed by Tinker Hatfield. It introduced visible Air cushioning to the Jordan line for the first time. The shoe also debuted elephant print overlays and the Jumpman logo. Those details helped shape the entire Jordan Brand identity going forward.

"White Cement" was one of four original colorways from that release. Its first retro came in 1994, followed by another version in 2003. That 2003 version swapped Nike Air for the Jumpman logo on the heel. Later retros in 2011 and 2013 also drifted from the original shape and branding.