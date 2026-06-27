Bow Wow's Tiny Desk Debut Will Kick Off The BET Awards

NPR Music's Tiny Desk is heading to television for the first time with Bow Wow's performance ahead of the 2026 BET Awards this Sunday.

NPR Music announced that Bow Wow will close its Black Music Month performance series, which this year celebrates BET's lasting impact on Black music and culture. The concert will air Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on BET, making it the first Tiny Desk Concert to premiere on television. The special broadcast will also serve as the lead-in to the 2026 BET Awards, bringing together two institutions that have helped spotlight Black artists for decades.

There was a stretch when Bow Wow was everywhere. Between hit records, sold-out tours, hosting 106 & Park , and roles on the big screen, he spent much of the 2000s growing up alongside an entire generation of Hip Hop fans. More than 25 years after introducing himself as Lil Bow Wow, he's preparing to add another milestone to a career that has consistently evolved with the culture.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.