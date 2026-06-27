Bow Wow's Tiny Desk Debut Will Kick Off The BET Awards

There was a stretch when Bow Wow was everywhere. Between hit records, sold-out tours, hosting 106 & Park, and roles on the big screen, he spent much of the 2000s growing up alongside an entire generation of Hip Hop fans. More than 25 years after introducing himself as Lil Bow Wow, he's preparing to add another milestone to a career that has consistently evolved with the culture.
NPR Music announced that Bow Wow will close its Black Music Month performance series, which this year celebrates BET's lasting impact on Black music and culture. The concert will air Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on BET, making it the first Tiny Desk Concert to premiere on television. The special broadcast will also serve as the lead-in to the 2026 BET Awards, bringing together two institutions that have helped spotlight Black artists for decades.
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Fans Can't Wait To Run Back Their Favorite Bow Wow Hits
Bow Wow has no shortage of material to choose from. Since releasing Beware of Dog in 2000, he has earned multiple Platinum albums while delivering hits including "Bounce With Me," "Bow Wow (That's My Name)," "Take Ya Home," "Let Me Hold You," "Like You," "Shortie Like Mine," and "Outta My System."
Whether he leans into the records that introduced him to the world or revisits later fan favorites, the performance offers a chance to celebrate one of Hip Hop's longest-running careers just before music's biggest night on BET.