Bow Wow's Tiny Desk Concert Garners Fans' Praise

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Bow Wow Tiny Desk Concert Fans Praise
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Bow Wow attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)
Bow Wow ran through some of his best hits for his NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert, and fans lamented how he didn't perform even more.

Bow Wow had a great way to kick off the 2026 BET Awards, and that was by running through some of his best hits for his Tiny Desk Concert with NPR Music. It closed their Black Music Month series celebrating BET, and it was also the first Tiny Desk Concert in the performance series' history to premiere on television.

In response, fans expressed praise for his showmanship, skill, dexterity, and charisma alongside his fellow musicians. Their setlist began with "Outta My System" before tackling "Fresh Azimiz," "Shortie Like Mine," "Bounce With Me" from the movie Big Momma's House, "Let Me Hold You," and closing it out with "Like You."

The artist formerly known as Lil Bow Wow's musical peers included music director Marcus Devine on keys, DJ Jus on the boards and background vocals, Andrew Ashford on keys, Nathaniel Lewis on guitar, Dre Bell on drums, Johnyce "Johdi" Jackson on background vocals, and Jahz Watts on background vocals.

The 106 & Park host seemed to have an amazing time, and fans agreed. Hopefully this re-energizes him to drop more material these days or celebrate his work in other ways.

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Bow Wow's Tiny Desk

Although many fans loved the performance, not everyone was a fan. However, the most persistent criticism online seems to be about the tracks he didn't play, which is probably the best-case scenario. After all, you always need to leave them wanting more.

The Tiny Desk Concert also made it clear how much Bow Wow dominated his era, as coming up in the 1990s and 2000s as a very young star opened him up to so many audiences who were finding themselves too. His 106 & Park run embodies that quite well. The platform had Bow constantly on their countdowns before joining as eventual host, and the fandom he garnered was emblematic of the era.

Fans React

These days, Bow Wow is enjoying other performances and the latter years of his career, which still goes strong. So much history preceded this NPR Music appearance, which younger music listeners likely don't remember. So if you can relate, this is your chance to go back and discover it.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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