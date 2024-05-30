Bow Wow Teases New Collaboration With Chris Brown This Summer

Bow Wow had hits in the 2000s. The rapper made the leap from teen star to grown man with hits like "Shortie Like Mine" and "Like You." The thing is, he stepped away from the music scene in 2009. His last studio album was New Jack City II, and since then, he's focused on reality TV and hosting gigs. It's been a successful avenue for him, but it looks like he might be working on some new music. The rapper got on X (formerly Twitter) on May 29 to tease something major with Chris Brown...

We're not going to beat around the bush since Bow Wow didn't. He didn't bother with any subtle hints or photos, he just tweeted: "Bow Wow x Chris Brown... June 2024." There's always a chance that the collab could be non-musical, but given what these two artists have gotten up to in the past, a song seems like the most obvious outcome. Bow Wow and Breezy worked together on the aforementioned "Shortie Like Mine" in 2006. The song, which also featured Johntá Austin, peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the US Hot Rap Songs chart. It was certified Platinum in the United States, and remains one of Bow Wow's signature hits.

Bow Wow Has Been Teasing His Final Album Since 2021

Bow Wow and Chris Brown have two other songs together. "Outta My System" also dropped in 2006, while "Ain't Thinkin' Bout You" was released three years later. Their upcoming collaboration will likely be for Bow Wow's album Before 30, which was first announced in 2021. The rapper told Hot 97 that he will drop one more body of work before calling it a day on music. "I’ma do one more album," he told the host. "It’s gonna be the last one and it’s gonna be called Before 30. I’ma have Snoop [Dogg] narrate the whole thing. So it’s gonna be kind of a different project, 10 songs."

Bow Wow gave fans an update on the album in 2022. He confirmed Before 30 was coming, and claimed that it would be released through Death Row Records, which is now owned by Snoop. "Spoke to Snoop last week," he tweeted. "Very soon. My plan is to put my final album on Death Row and close my music career out where it began. I’m tryna do the D Wade and come home and close it out." Things went quiet once again in 2023, but this latest teaser suggests that the rapper is finally ready to begin the Before 30 rollout. Let's see what Breezy and him have in store.

