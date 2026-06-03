Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Release Date Gets Delayed Again

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" has had its release date pushed back. The shoe was previously slated for spring 2027 but has since moved to summer 2027, per zSneakerHeadz. Release date adjustments like this are not uncommon for high-profile retros on the Jordan Brand calendar.

The "White Cement" is one of the more recognizable colorways in the Air Jordan 3 lineup. It features a white tumbled leather upper with grey elephant print overlays, red accents, and a Nike Air logo on the heel.

The colorway has a long history with the silhouette and has been retroed multiple times over the years. This upcoming version appears to restore the Nike Air branding on the heel, which has been a point of interest among collectors following previous retros.

Images have been circulating for a while, so the shoe is clearly well into its production timeline. The delay shifts the expected release from a spring window to a summer one, which is a relatively modest change in terms of overall timing. Collectors who had been tracking the original spring date will need to adjust their expectations accordingly.

The "White Cement" remains one of the most anticipated Jordan Brand releases on the 2027 calendar regardless of the window. The updated summer timeline gives a clearer picture of when to expect it.

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Air Jordan 3 "White Cement"

Image via zSneakerHeadz

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" holds a specific place in Jordan Brand history. The original version released in 1988 and marked a turning point for the Air Jordan line.

It was the first Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning and the first to include the Jumpman logo. Those details have contributed to the shoe's lasting significance among sneaker collectors.

The Nike Air heel branding visible in the official images connects this retro to earlier versions of the shoe that carried that detail before it was removed in more recent releases. That restoration has been a consistent topic of discussion in the lead-up to this drop.