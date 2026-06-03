Bianca Censori Just Stepped Out With A Hermes Birkin

BY Ben Atkinson
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Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori was just spotted leaving Melbourne carrying an oversized Hermes Birkin bag worth up to $50,000.

Bianca Censori was photographed leaving Melbourne this week carrying what appears to be an oversized Hermes Birkin bag. Further estimates put the value of the bag at up to $50,000.

The photos circulated quickly across fashion and celebrity accounts online. Check them out here.

The bag is a large black leather Birkin with gold hardware. She paired it with an oversized coat, silver heels, and slim rectangular sunglasses for the airport outing. The Birkin stood out as the most talked-about element of the look once the photos started spreading.

Birkin bags are widely considered among the most exclusive handbags in the world. They are notoriously difficult to obtain and tend to hold their value well over time. The oversized format is a less common configuration, which added to the attention the photos generated online. Spotting one in a candid airport setting tends to get people talking regardless of who is carrying it.

Censori has become a regular fixture in celebrity fashion coverage over the past couple of years. Her public appearances tend to generate significant online discussion around her outfit choices.

This Melbourne sighting follows that pattern. The Birkin bag became the central talking point once the images from the airport started making the rounds on social media.

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Bianca Censori Birkin Bag

Check out the images of Bianca Censori holding a reportedly $50,000 Hermes Birkin Bag here!

The Birkin bag has carried significant cultural weight in the luxury space for decades. Most people recognize the name even without a background in fashion.

Also part of what gives the Birkin its reputation is how hard it is to acquire one through normal means. The process of obtaining a Birkin is widely discussed in luxury circles and contributes heavily to the bag's status.

The oversized version seen in these photos is less common. Black leather with gold hardware is also one of the more traditional Birkin configurations and has remained consistent.

Censori has been photographed with high-end accessories before, but the scale and value of this particular bag made this airport sighting stand out from her recent appearances.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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