Fans Believe GloRilla Took Aim At Megan Thee Stallion On "MANE"

Not long ago, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion looked like one of Hip Hop's strongest femcee pairings. The two rappers joined forces on "Wanna Be" in 2024, then reunited with Cardi B for the remix, and spent much of that year publicly supporting one another. At the time, there was little reason for fans to believe anything had changed between them, making the recent speculation all the more surprising.
Questions about their relationship began to surface in 2025 after GloRilla briefly shared a Tory Lanez song on social media, prompting backlash from fans given Lanez's history with Megan. GloRilla quickly removed the post and explained that the repost was accidental, insisting there was no hidden message behind it. Although online rumors continued to circulate in the months that followed, neither rapper has publicly confirmed they are feuding, leaving fans to dissect social media activity and song lyrics for clues.
Read More: GloRilla Likes Post Throwing Shade At Megan Thee Stallion
Fans Speculate Over GloRilla's "MANE" Lyrics
Earlier today (June 26), GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty dropped their "MANE" collaboration, and fans quickly took notice of lyrics they believe were targeted at Megan. Glo has not addressed the controversy, and it should be noted that Megan's name wasn't mentioned on the track. Still, the internet spread the rumor like wildfire, thrusting the two rappers back in the spotlight regarding potential behind-the-scenes tension.
On the track, GloRilla raps:
B*tch comin' for me, who gassed her?
I'll put a b*tch right on my platter
Ho tried to lil' sis me, I passed her
Thought I was, mane ho, think faster
Victim-playin'-ass-ho, stop cappin'
Ho went straight to hater from clappin'
These bars could simply be for entertainment purposes or directed to someone else. Yet it seems that whenever a woman in Rap has beef, Megan's name is at the top of the list without fail. Check out the track above.