Fans Believe GloRilla Took Aim At Megan Thee Stallion On "MANE"

Online speculation is heating up after listeners pointed to several lyrics on GloRilla & Pooh Shiesty's "MANE" that they believe reference Megan.

Earlier today (June 26), GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty dropped their "MANE" collaboration , and fans quickly took notice of lyrics they believe were targeted at Megan. Glo has not addressed the controversy, and it should be noted that Megan's name wasn't mentioned on the track. Still, the internet spread the rumor like wildfire, thrusting the two rappers back in the spotlight regarding potential behind-the-scenes tension.

Questions about their relationship began to surface in 2025 after GloRilla briefly shared a Tory Lanez song on social media, prompting backlash from fans given Lanez's history with Megan. GloRilla quickly removed the post and explained that the repost was accidental, insisting there was no hidden message behind it. Although online rumors continued to circulate in the months that followed, neither rapper has publicly confirmed they are feuding, leaving fans to dissect social media activity and song lyrics for clues.

Not long ago, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion looked like one of Hip Hop's strongest femcee pairings. The two rappers joined forces on "Wanna Be" in 2024, then reunited with Cardi B for the remix, and spent much of that year publicly supporting one another. At the time, there was little reason for fans to believe anything had changed between them, making the recent speculation all the more surprising.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.