Recently, some social media users began to speculate about possible tension between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion. This is because earlier this week, the "TGIF" rapper took to her Instagram Story to repost a message about being blessed with pure intentions. Fans were quick to point out, however, that the post was accompanied by a Tory Lanez song.

For those who don't recall, Lanez is currently behind bars serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Meg in the foot. For this reason, many accused Glo of turning her back on her "Wanna Be" collaborator. To make matters worse, rumors that the two femcees had unfollowed each other also started to run rampant online after the post. Of course, this only added fuel to the fire. At the time of writing, both women are following each other on Instagram.

Luckily, Glo was quick to nip the theories in the bud, hopping on X last night to set the record straight. "Ion internet sh*t and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn," she wrote simply.

Clearly, the Memphis-born performer wasn't about to let all this speculation slide, and fans can't blame her. They're coming to her defense in The Shade Room's comments section on Instagram, noting how it's possible that she didn't even realize the song was attached to the post she shared.

"Songs automatically be on posts and she probably just forgot to remove it," one supporter writes. "I believe her, ion think she will try to purposely hurt Meg!!!" another says.