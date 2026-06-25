MANE - Song by GloRilla & Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty is currently dealing with a severe legal case involving the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane. Overall, the artist remains in jail, although new music is still being released. For instance, just moments ago, we got the new song between Shiesty and GloRilla, called "MANE." Some may find the title of the song ironic, given the circumstances, although those expecting disses will be mistaken. Ultimately, the song and video were recorded well before the Gucci Mane controversy popped off. That said, the song is a banger with GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty trading bars and showcasing elite chemistry.
Release Date: June 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from MANE
I just gave it, thеy talkin' 'bout "It's giving" (Ayy)
I walk with a limp, I'm pimpin' (You know)
Just made two mil', just chillin' (Ayy, stamp that)
They thinkin' I fell off, they trippin' (Huh)