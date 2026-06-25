MANE - Song by GloRilla & Pooh Shiesty

Despite everything going on right now, GloRilla has released her new collaboration with Pooh Shiesty called "MANE."

Pooh Shiesty is currently dealing with a severe legal case involving the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane. Overall, the artist remains in jail, although new music is still being released. For instance, just moments ago, we got the new song between Shiesty and GloRilla , called "MANE." Some may find the title of the song ironic, given the circumstances, although those expecting disses will be mistaken. Ultimately, the song and video were recorded well before the Gucci Mane controversy popped off. That said, the song is a banger with GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty trading bars and showcasing elite chemistry.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!