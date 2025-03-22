Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” Faces Slight Delay

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” colorway blends retro roots with a clean, modern palette. Fans will need to wait a little longer though. The pair has officially been delayed and will now release on March 29. This colorway sticks to what works. It uses Obsidian overlays, a cream-colored base, and a splash of University Blue at the heel. Simple and bold. The tones give off UNC vibes while staying lowkey enough for everyday wear. The Air Jordan 1 Low has quietly built a legacy of its own. While the high tops made history with Michael Jordan on the court, the low cut became a lifestyle favorite.

Over the years, it’s been reimagined in countless colorways and collabs. That flexibility has helped it stay relevant season after season. This particular colorway was expected to drop earlier this year but was pushed back to late March. That delay only builds more anticipation for what’s likely to be a spring staple. From streetwear lovers to Jordan purists, this one checks boxes across the board. The photos give a full look at what’s coming. Also, the leather looks soft, the colors hit just right. And the balance between dark navy and bright blue sets it apart from past drops.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features Obsidian blue overlays, a cream white leather base, and University Blue accents on the heel. Also, navy laces match the Swoosh and tongue branding. A sail midsole gives it a vintage vibe, while the black outsole grounds the look. Classic Jordan Wings branding lands on the heel tab. Finally, the materials appear premium, with clean stitching throughout. Overall, every detail feels polished and intentional.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” will now be released on March 29th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike