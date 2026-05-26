Meek Mill Is Not Happy About Nike's LeBron 23 "Dreams & Nightmares" Collection

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Rapper Meek Mill on the sidelines during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Nike has just put out a new LeBron 23, "Dreams And Nightmares" collection, which has left Meek Mill completely confused.

Meek Mill's song "Dreams and Nightmares" is one of the most iconic intros in all of hip-hop. Everyone can name those pianos as soon as they turn on. It's a song that has hyped up sports teams for over a decade, and at this point, it is essential to Meek's success.

Having said that, it is also a common phrase, and can certainly be used for marketing purposes. In fact, Nike and LeBron James recently teamed up for the "Dreams & Nightmares' LeBron 23 collection. Part of this collection involves shoes and even t-shirts.

However, some have pointed out that this feels like an encroachment on Meek's art. Even the designs on t-shirts have been compared to Meek's album covers. Meek Mill himself noticed all of this on social media and decided to call out Nike himself.

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Meek Mill Has A Point

"So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron ... what is this ... why wouldn't anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?" Meek wrote.

He subsequently posted the shoes, which are called "Lux Dreams And Nightmares." He originally thought the shoes might be fake, but it is clear that they are a real pair.

This has subsequently led to a debate about whether or not Meek has a real case against Nike and LeBron James. Even if he doesn't, some find it reprehensible that Nike would still try to use these themes and designs. It's a tough subject to broach, and we're sure Nike themselves has an explanation.

At this time, Nike and LeBron have yet to comment on the matter. We will be sure to let you know if that changes.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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