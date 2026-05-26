Meek Mill Is Not Happy About Nike's LeBron 23 "Dreams & Nightmares" Collection

Meek Mill's song "Dreams and Nightmares" is one of the most iconic intros in all of hip-hop. Everyone can name those pianos as soon as they turn on. It's a song that has hyped up sports teams for over a decade, and at this point, it is essential to Meek's success.

Having said that, it is also a common phrase, and can certainly be used for marketing purposes. In fact, Nike and LeBron James recently teamed up for the "Dreams & Nightmares' LeBron 23 collection. Part of this collection involves shoes and even t-shirts.

However, some have pointed out that this feels like an encroachment on Meek's art. Even the designs on t-shirts have been compared to Meek's album covers. Meek Mill himself noticed all of this on social media and decided to call out Nike himself.

Meek Mill Has A Point

"So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron ... what is this ... why wouldn't anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?" Meek wrote.

He subsequently posted the shoes, which are called "Lux Dreams And Nightmares." He originally thought the shoes might be fake, but it is clear that they are a real pair.

This has subsequently led to a debate about whether or not Meek has a real case against Nike and LeBron James. Even if he doesn't, some find it reprehensible that Nike would still try to use these themes and designs. It's a tough subject to broach, and we're sure Nike themselves has an explanation.