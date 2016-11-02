nightline
- MusicLil Nas X Discusses "Old Town Road" Success & Says "People Are Going To Love" New MusicThe young artist also shared what life was like couch-surfing before hitting it big.By Erika Marie
- LifeT.I. Furiously Responds To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter CommentsT.I. is shocked by Lil Wayne's statements on Black Lives Matter during his recent "Nightline" interview. He repudiated Wayne at length on Instagram: "you MUST STOP this buffoonery & coonin' you out here doin." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsLil Wayne Reportedly Attempted To Prevent Anti Black Lives Matter Rant From AiringLil Wayne's camp reportedly tried to stop ABC's Nightline from airing his interview.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Wayne Responds to Backlash Against Controversial Black Lives Matter Comments"Is intelligence always misunderstood?"By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsWatch Lil Wayne's Full "Nightline" InterviewLil Wayne tackles Black Lives Matter and more in a new interview on "Nightline."By Danny Schwartz