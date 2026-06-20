Rema Just Stepped Out In A Classic Air Jordan 5 Colorway

BY Ben Atkinson
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2025 Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Rema performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Rema was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic," a colorway that just returned for its third retro release.

Rema was recently photographed leaving a hotel in the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic." He paired the sneakers with grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt. A blue cap and gold chains rounded out the rest of his outfit. He also carried a Gucci duffel bag while walking through the lobby.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro OG "White Metallic" originally released in 2000 through Jordan Brand's Retro+ program. It later returned again in 2015, marking its second appearance overall. A 2026 version officially released on April 25, giving the colorway its third run.

This version brings back Nike Air branding on the heel for the first time. That detail replaces the Jumpman logo used on the 2000 and 2015 releases. A soft pebbled white leather upper pairs with grey accents throughout the shoe. A reflective metallic silver tongue and icy blue outsole complete the look.

The Air Jordan 5 first released in 1990 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield. Hatfield drew inspiration from WWII fighter planes for the shoe's overall shape. Shark tooth detailing along the midsole still nods to that original concept today

Overall, Rema elevated the AJ5 "White Metallic" with his clean outfit execution. It just goes to show how well this pair can work in different arenas.

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Rema's Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic"

The "White Metallic" colorway has remained a fan favorite across multiple retros over the years. Its all white tumbled leather upper pairs with a metallic silver tongue that catches light easily.

That reflective detail has stayed consistent across every version released so far. The 2026 pair also includes a set of round laces alongside the standard flat ones. Also, the extra detail nods back to the original 2000 release specifically.

Meanwhile, the shoe's fighter jet inspired lines remain one of its most recognizable design choices. A Black, White, and Fire Red version, tied to Michael Jordan's Bulls uniform, also returned earlier this year. Together, both releases highlight how often Jordan Brand revisits the model's earliest colorways.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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