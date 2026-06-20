Ciara Wore A Surprising Adidas Sneaker To Seattle Stadium

BY Ben Atkinson
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FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Singer Ciara inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Ciara wore the Brain Dead x Adidas Japan Hi during the ceremonial coin toss before USMNT's World Cup match against Australia.

Ciara took part in the ceremonial coin toss before USMNT faced Australia. The match took place at Seattle Stadium on June 19th. Despite the game being played in Seattle rather than Atlanta, fans found her appearance somewhat unexpected.

Ciara delivered the coin used to decide kickoff and starting ends. She wore a red Adidas shirt paired with a black pleated skirt. On her feet, she wore the Brain Dead x Adidas Japan Hi sneaker. The boot style added an unexpected detail to the look.

Russell Wilson joined Ciara for the pre-match coin toss appearance. The couple returned to the field, where Wilson once played for the Seahawks. The duo, of course, added some extra visibility to the buildup before kickoff.

The USMNT went on to beat Australia 2-0 in front of a sellout crowd. An own goal and a header sealed the win for the U.S. side. The result pushed the USMNT through to the World Cup knockout rounds.

Several other notable names also attended Friday's match in Seattle. Paris Hilton was also in attendance, marking her second USMNT match so far. Ciara's outfit became one small detail within a packed celebrity turnout.

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Ciara's Brain Dead x Adidas Japan Hi

The Adidas Japan Hi pulls from a soccer boot silhouette rather than a typical sneaker shape. It uses a tall, laced upper paired with a more rugged, outdoor inspired build. That mix gives it an unusual look compared to most stadium footwear.

Brain Dead has built its reputation around reworking familiar silhouettes with bold details. Past collaborations have leaned into bright graphics and unexpected material choices. This pair continues that same general approach.

The chunky sole and high cut design set it apart from cleaner, low profile sneakers. Pairing a soccer inspired shape with streetwear branding creates an odd but intentional contrast.

That contrast has become a signature trait across Brain Dead's past Adidas projects. Seeing the shoe worn courtside, away from any actual match, only adds to that appeal.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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