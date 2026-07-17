DJ Khaled "Aalam Of God" Misses Scheduled Release Date But Is Anyone Surprised?

BY Aron A.
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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; DJ Khaled walks on the field before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
"Aalam Of God" is nowhere to be found on streaming services.

Fat Joe recently explained how DJ Khaled is among the richest people he knows. The Miami-based DJ has constantly shown that his ability to get to the bag is unlike anyone else’s. However, somewhere along the line, his brand became bigger than the music, and it became quite apparent in the rollout for his album, Aalam of God

The album was announced as far back as 2023, yet there have been numerous delays along the way. Initially announced as Til Next Time and teased with the release of Future and Lil Baby’s "Supposed to Be Loved" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, he later changed the title to Aalam Of God

Khaled shared a release date of July 17, and yet, there’s no new album available on streaming services today. Frankly, it shouldn’t be surprising since there wasn’t any new single to latch onto or even any built-up hype in the past week. For the most part, most people didn’t even realize that Khaled was dropping a new album. 

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Who Was Supposed To Appear On DJ Khaled’s New Album?

Khaled has been privileged enough to get the biggest names for his projects, and Aalam Of God wasn’t going to be an exception. Earlier this year, he dropped off “One of Them” ft. Future and Lil Baby. In 2025, he dropped off singles like “Brother” with Post Malone and NBA Youngboy, “Hot Shot” with Bounty Killer and Buju Banton, and “You Remind Me” ft. Rory Stonelove, Mavado, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Vybz Kartel, and Kaylan Arnold. Furthermore, it was rumored that he had another JAŸ-Z verse. Interestingly enough, he also announced that he had two Drake verses, though his indifference to the Drizzy vs. the world beef ultimately prevented that from happening. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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