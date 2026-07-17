DJ Khaled "Aalam Of God" Misses Scheduled Release Date But Is Anyone Surprised?

Fat Joe recently explained how DJ Khaled is among the richest people he knows. The Miami-based DJ has constantly shown that his ability to get to the bag is unlike anyone else’s. However, somewhere along the line, his brand became bigger than the music, and it became quite apparent in the rollout for his album, Aalam of God.

The album was announced as far back as 2023, yet there have been numerous delays along the way. Initially announced as Til Next Time and teased with the release of Future and Lil Baby’s "Supposed to Be Loved" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, he later changed the title to Aalam Of God.

Khaled shared a release date of July 17, and yet, there’s no new album available on streaming services today. Frankly, it shouldn’t be surprising since there wasn’t any new single to latch onto or even any built-up hype in the past week. For the most part, most people didn’t even realize that Khaled was dropping a new album.

Who Was Supposed To Appear On DJ Khaled’s New Album?