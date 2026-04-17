Inside The Ultra-Rare Kanye West Louis Vuitton Sample Shirt

BY Ben Atkinson
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This Kanye West Louis Vuitton monogram sample tee was never sold to the public, making it one of the rarest pieces in streetwear history.

A rare sample has surfaced online. It features the Kanye West x Louis Vuitton monogram tee from around 2004–2005. The piece is one of the most elusive items in streetwear history.

The shirt was made without Louis Vuitton's consent and was never sold to the public. Only a handful of samples are believed to exist. That makes this one of the rarest garments collectors have ever seen.

The tee blends two iconic symbols into one design. LV's signature four-pointed flower and diamond motifs fill the chest graphic. Kanye's Dropout Bear sits alongside them in rotating colors.

Kanye's relationship with Louis Vuitton grew out of his admiration for Marc Jacobs. He once called Jacobs the "most important designer in fashion." Their bond eventually led to an official sneaker collaboration in 2009.

Louis Vuitton's Multicolore monogram collection debuted in 2003 at the brand's spring fashion show in Paris, when Marc Jacobs was creative director. This sample tee clearly draws from that colorful energy.

The tag reads "kanYeWest" in embroidered text. A small Dropout Bear logo sits above it. Both details confirm the piece's authenticity and era.

Only a handful of these shirts were ever made. Also the condition plays a huge role in value. Clean examples are nearly impossible to find today.

This piece represents a moment before Kanye was a fashion institution. It exists at the intersection of rap culture and luxury fashion history. Overall, very few items carry that kind of weight.

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Kanye West Louis Vuitton Monogram Sample

The Kanye West x Louis Vuitton monogram sample tee is a genuine piece of fashion history. It was made around 2004–2005, right as Kanye was becoming a cultural force with The College Dropout and Late Registration.

The shirt features the iconic LV four-pointed floral and diamond monogram pattern reimagined in a rainbow of colors: purple, yellow, teal, red, navy, green, and pink. Kanye's Dropout Bear mascot sits throughout the pattern in matching shades.

The "kanYeWest" woven tag with the Bear embroidery on the back collar is the finishing touch. It's playful, bold, and impossibly rare.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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