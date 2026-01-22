Pharrell And Louis Vuitton Reveal New Reversible Bag At Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams continues to reshape Louis Vuitton's menswear landscape with innovative designs. His Fall/Winter 2026 collection introduces reversible bags that show functional luxury. These pieces represent the creative director's vision of adaptable, everyday elegance.

The bags are part of the LV Touch Collection. This line launched as part of the broader FW26 Trunk Edition. Also the collection emphasizes timeless pieces over fleeting trends. Each bag offers two distinct expressions in a single design.

Pharrell unveiled the FW26 collection at Paris Fashion Week in an interesting setting. The show took place inside DROPHAUS. This was a glass-walled home designed with architectural firm Not A Hotel. The intimate presentation marked a departure from typical runway spectacles.

The reversible bags feature smooth grained leather on one side. The reverse shows matching-colored suede for a completely different look. Each side includes a pocket with a stitched V signature. This V motif pays homage to Gaston-Louis Vuitton.

Many designs come with pouches for smaller items. V-shaped carabiners add flair throughout the collection. Overall the designs balance aesthetics with craftsmanship. They're meant for everyday use rather than special occasions.

Pharrell x Louis Vuitton Reversible Bag

This Louis Vuitton bag has a presence with vibrant red quilted leather. The diamond quilting gives it texture and dimension.

The tan leather handles and straps create a classic two-tone effect. Also this balances out the boldness of the red nicely. Gold hardware accents are scattered throughout the design.

This includes branded details and closures that add luxury. The tan leather patches break up the red and add visual interest. The reversible design means you get two different aesthetics in one purchase.

Flip it inside out and you have the suede side with a different vibe. The structured shape keeps it looking polished while being practical for daily use.

Louis Vuitton x Pharrell

Pharrell Williams continues to prove why he's one of fashion's most innovative creative directors with his latest Louis Vuitton FW26 collection. Since taking the helm of LV menswear, he's consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury fashion while staying true to the brand's heritage of craftsmanship and design.

This collection showcases his ability to blend practical, everyday pieces with high-end sophistication. The bags in particular demonstrate his knack for creating accessories that feel both utilitarian and luxurious, offering versatility without sacrificing style.