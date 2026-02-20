Lil Baby Drops Thousands On New Louis Vuitton Fox Terrier Duffel Bag

Lil Baby just made one of the wildest luxury purchases in recent hip-hop fashion. The Atlanta rapper dropped $20,000 on a Louis Vuitton Fox Terrier duffel bag. The unique piece comes from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

This isn't your typical designer bag by any stretch of the imagination. The Fox Terrier duffel is literally shaped like a realistic dog sculpture. Louis Vuitton covered it entirely in their signature monogram canvas pattern.

The bag even comes with a functional leather leash for carrying it around. Lil Baby was photographed walking it like an actual pet on the street. The images also went viral across social media.

This purchase solidifies Lil Baby's position as a major player in streetwear culture. He consistently flexes some of the most exclusive and expensive pieces available. Further the rapper never shies away from making bold fashion statements.

The Fox Terrier bag represents the intersection of high fashion and novelty design. Louis Vuitton created it as a conversation piece for their wealthiest clients. Only a limited number were produced making it extremely rare.

At $20,000, this bag costs more than many people's entire yearly wardrobe budget. For Lil Baby, it's just another Tuesday flexing designer goods. Overall Lil Baby has built a reputation for outrageous luxury purchases.

Lil Baby Louis Vuitton

What makes this purchase so wild is how absurdly extra it is even by rapper standards. Twenty thousand dollars for a bag shaped like a dog that you walk on a leash... That's next-level flexing right there.

But honestly, the craftsmanship on these Louis Vuitton novelty pieces is incredible when you see them up close. Every detail from the dog's face to the body is covered in perfect monogram canvas. It's functional art that also happens to hold your stuff.