On Monday morning (February 9), San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was reportedly shot in the ankle at a post-Super Bowl event. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, he'd been hosting a party at a nightclub on the 17th block of Mission Street. At roughly 4 a.m., he allegedly got into an argument involving Lil Baby when he was shot. For now, a suspect has not been named.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect."

“Our officers are working diligently on this investigation,” Evan Sernoffsky, a spokesman for the department, adds. “And we’re following multiple leads.”

Fortunately, White's injuries are not believed to be career-ending, and he successfully underwent surgery on Monday afternoon. Following news of the shooting, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie took to Twitter/X to share a message about the incident.

Read More: GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her

Ricky Pearsall Shooting

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I'm hoping Keion recovers quickly," it begins. "I've spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership- we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods and our residents are safe."

At the time of writing, White has not publicly addressed the shooting. The 49ers promise to "provide further updates when appropriate."