On Monday morning (February 9), San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was reportedly shot in the ankle at a post-Super Bowl event. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, he'd been hosting a party at a nightclub on the 17th block of Mission Street. At roughly 4 a.m., he allegedly got into an argument involving Lil Baby when he was shot. For now, a suspect has not been named.
"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect."
“Our officers are working diligently on this investigation,” Evan Sernoffsky, a spokesman for the department, adds. “And we’re following multiple leads.”
Fortunately, White's injuries are not believed to be career-ending, and he successfully underwent surgery on Monday afternoon. Following news of the shooting, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie took to Twitter/X to share a message about the incident.
Ricky Pearsall Shooting
"Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I'm hoping Keion recovers quickly," it begins. "I've spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership- we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods and our residents are safe."
At the time of writing, White has not publicly addressed the shooting. The 49ers promise to "provide further updates when appropriate."
White's shooting follows the shooting of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in the chest in August of 2024 during an attempted robbery. The bullet passed through his chest without hitting any vital organs, according to ESPN, and he was able to return to practice just 44 days later.