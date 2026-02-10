49ers’ Keion White Shot At Nightclub After Alleged Altercation Involving Lil Baby

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keion White Shot Altercation Lil Baby
Aug 2, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (51) heads to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Eric Canha / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this week, Keion White hosted a post-Super Bowl party in San Francisco, but the event took a turn for the worse.

On Monday morning (February 9), San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was reportedly shot in the ankle at a post-Super Bowl event. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, he'd been hosting a party at a nightclub on the 17th block of Mission Street. At roughly 4 a.m., he allegedly got into an argument involving Lil Baby when he was shot. For now, a suspect has not been named.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect."

“Our officers are working diligently on this investigation,” Evan Sernoffsky, a spokesman for the department, adds. “And we’re following multiple leads.”

Fortunately, White's injuries are not believed to be career-ending, and he successfully underwent surgery on Monday afternoon. Following news of the shooting, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie took to Twitter/X to share a message about the incident.

Read More: GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her

Ricky Pearsall Shooting
Keion White
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I'm hoping Keion recovers quickly," it begins. "I've spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership- we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response. As always, I will continue working with San Francisco law enforcement to ensure our neighborhoods and our residents are safe."

At the time of writing, White has not publicly addressed the shooting. The 49ers promise to "provide further updates when appropriate."

White's shooting follows the shooting of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in the chest in August of 2024 during an attempted robbery. The bullet passed through his chest without hitting any vital organs, according to ESPN, and he was able to return to practice just 44 days later.

Read More: Chief Keef's Manager Responds To Dubious Report Claiming The Rapper Was Shot Six Times In The Face

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
San Francisco 49ers Mandatory Minicamp Sports 49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot During Robbery Attempt In San Francisco
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0