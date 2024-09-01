49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Shot During Robbery Attempt In San Francisco

Deebo Samuel says that his teammate is doing okay.

49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Pearsall's teammate, Deebo Samuel, also noted on the platform that the 23-year-old is doing "good" at this point in time.

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot," Breed wrote. "SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time. We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them. I’m currently at San Francisco General Hospital. We will be providing updates to the media shortly." The 49ers also put out a statement sharing their thoughts and prayers for Pearsall and his family on social media.

Ricky Pearsall Practices During 49ers' Training Camp

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 29, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the San Francisco Police Department says Pearsall was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect and it resulted in both of them getting injured. They were transported to San Francisco General Hospital. "Thankfully, our hard-working officers made a swift arrest in this case and we will do everything within our power to ensure justice is served," Police Chief William Scott said in a statement. Pearsall had been signing autographs at an event center nearby earlier in the day.

London Breed Speaks On Ricky Pearsall

The 49ers selected Pearsall with the 31st pick in the NFL Draft back in April. He played his college football for the University of Florida. Check out Breed's latest posts about the receiver below.