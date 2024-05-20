Jay-Z and Tom Brady Link Up To Give Business Advice To NFL Rookies

The two superstars sit down with the next generation.

Along with Tom Brady, Jay-Z has been speaking with NFL rookies on managing high-level business and professional sports. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Malik Nabers were among the NFL rookies that Hov and the former New England Patriots quarterback met with over the weekend for an "invaluable" sit-down that was arranged by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin. "Breakfast with Jay and Tom & $500k but seriously awesome morning with @tombrady @jayz and our @fanatics NFL rookies discussing sports and business!" Rubin said on Instagram with photos from the encounter.

The sitdown was documented by Rubin who shared his appreciation for Brady and Jay-Z doing it. Rubin also said, “Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared – this was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap. Big things ahead for this group – can’t wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!” Business partner and buddy of Rubin, Meek Mill, continued, saying, "I had that million dollar convo with Jigga in that same house i pray it works lol."

Tom Brady and Jay-Z Sit Down With NFL Rookies

Later, Rubin shared recordings from the gathering that included JAY-Z and Brady's invaluable advice. “Your talent gets you there; your work ethic and discipline take you to where you want to be,” Beyonce’s husband told the rookies. He continued, “You gotta know who you are ’cause those moments are gonna come. You’re gonna be down 28-0 and you gotta say, ‘Aright, I know who I am. I’ma go get it.'” Tom Brady added in the clip “You’re gonna evolve or you’re not. You’re gonna keep evolving or you’re not. And if you’re not, the world still spins. If you’re forever curious, you’ll always keep getting better.”

Jay-Z and Tom Brady imparted some wise words to the rookies business wise. Tom Brady surely imparted some wisdom on how to make the most of your NFL journey. He even met up with the new Patriots rookie QB Drake May. Overall, it's a pretty cool gesture for these mega-rich figures. To sit down with the next generation of moguls and athletes is invaluable in many ways. The NFL is a tough place to survive. Nevertheless, the present rookies are a talented bunch and will surely leave a mark on the league. Overall, it will be interesting to see how the rookies use the advice.

