monogram
- CrimeJay-Z's Cannabis Company Accused Of Weed Smuggling In New Lawsuit: ReportMonogram's parent company faces accusations of illegally shipping cannabis from California to New York for an event with Jay-Z. ByAron A.2.4K Views
- MusicJAY-Z's Marijuana Company Scores Deal To Produce 900,000 Lbs Of CannabisThe rap mogul strikes again. ByMadusa S.76.2K Views
- PoliticsJay-Z's Monogram Taps Hype Williams & Curren$y For New CampaignThe Slim Aarons-inspired ad campaign was shot by Hype Williams at the Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs. ByAron A.5.6K Views
- MusicJay-Z's Monogram Announces Nationwide Cannabis Law Awareness CampaignJay-Z's cannabis brand Monogram launches a nationwide campaign to bring awareness to the outdated cannabis laws.ByAron A.3.2K Views
- MusicTinashe Talks Weed On Jay-Z's "MONOGRAM" Series 'HIGH TALES'The songstress is the latest to be featured on the web series to talk about all things cannabis. ByMadusa S.2.7K Views
- Pop CultureJay-Z's Weed Brand Monogram Drops "High Tales" Ep. 2 With N.O.R.E.The rap monarch's cannabis company has released the second episode of their "High Tales" series.ByMadusa S.3.1K Views
- Pop CultureJadakiss Remembers Testing Snoop Dogg's Weed IQ During Their First Smoke SessionJadakiss kicks off Jay-Z's MONOGRAM's web series "High Tales," with a story about smoking with Snoop Dogg for the first time. ByDeja Goode5.6K Views
- MusicJay-Z Announces New Cannabis Brand "MONOGRAM"Jay-Z officially details his new cannabis brand MONOGRAM, his first since partnering with Caliva in 2019.ByMitch Findlay13.1K Views