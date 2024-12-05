JAY-Z Severed Ties With Weed Company Just Before It Suffered $500M Loss

JAY-Z apparently get out before the company suffered huge losses.

JAY-Z and his cannabis company, Monogram, reportedly quietly backed out of business with its affiliate, The Parent Company (TPCO), before SFGate reported that it suffered over $500 million in losses in 2022, earlier this week. "JAY-Z stepped away years ago and it just went up in a mess," a source told TMZ Hip-Hop on Tuesday.

Beginning in 2020, Monogram attempted to sell patrons a luxury cannabis experience and, as cannabis expert Seth Yakatan told SFGate, spent “mind-boggling amounts of money" to do so. The brand had features published in GQ, Vogue, and Vanity Fair. It also worked on marketing campaigns with iconic director Hype Williams. In the overpopulated California market, however, Monogram struggled to sell its pricey $50 pre-rolls. “Monogram was supposed to be an ultra-premium product, and I don’t know anyone who tried it and thought it was anything more than mid-tier,” Yakatan said. As for The Parent Company, it has since been absorbed by another company, Gold Flora. The new company has reportedly suffered losses of $56 million this year.

JAY-Z & Michael Rubin Attend Fanatics Fest NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: (L-R) Michael Rubin and JAY-Z enjoying his Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

When the huge losses were initially reported, they came as a surprise to many fans of the hip-hop mogul who boasts a net worth of over $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. Through his work with Roc Nation, JAY-Z has built an impressive reputation for having great business acumen. He became hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019.

JAY-Z & Monogram Work With Hype Williams