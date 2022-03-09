business
- GossipKing Harris' Latest Response To T.I. & Tiny Fight Might've Been Aimed At Hitmaka"N***a better mind dey business and stay out da mix," the trap icon's son wrote just after the producer remarked on their scuffle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTink Clears Up Hitmaka Relationship, Speaks On Their Current StatusFor those unaware, the two had a rocky road this year with allegations of a physical altercation, but things are in a much different place now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T's Favorite Business Venture Might Surprise You: "It’s Super Fulfilling"Sometimes, all you need to feel fulfilled in your work is meaningful friendship and a genuine platform to improve people's lives.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Shares Wise Words For Latto: "You Got To Be A Smarter Businesswoman"Snoop and Latto have a heart to heart.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSnoop Dogg Backs Out Of Coffee Company InvestmentOne of Snoop Dogg's recent business partnerships fell through.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Says He Was "Always Fighting For Ciroc Not To Be Pigeonholed"Diddy recently opened up about the success of Ciroc.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre & Diddy Among Variety's Best Hip-Hop Executives ListLil Wayne, Eazy-E, Lyor Cohen, Suge Knight, Jermaine Dupri, and more also made the list.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBirdman Scammed Out Of $5.4 Million In Oil BusinessThe FBI searched for the culprit for ten years and interviewed the Cash Money executive to try to catch him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechDisney Fires Entire Metaverse DivisionDisney's Metaverse layoffs are just the beginning of the company's cost reduction efforts, which includes axing up to 7,000 employees.By Noah Grant
- MusicA Look Into Rick Ross' Business VenturesFrom Wingstop to Checkers, Rick Ross has stepped up his business game.By Josh Megson
- Pop CultureFuture Reportedly Starting Medical Marijuana BrandA trademark attorney revealed that the rapper's legal team filed several trademark applications for "EVOL BY FUTURE."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramYung Bleu Builds Moon Boy University With A Studio, Conference Rooms, ClassesHe showed off the construction site and says it will be a space for "producers, my artist, video production team, etc."By Erika Marie
- MusicCurren$y Clarifies His Aversion To Business Partnerships With Other ArtistsHe says that there were artists that he wanted to work with but "they just—some of 'em weren't as cool as I thought."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Catches Heat For Telling Women To Get Their "F*cking Ass Up & Work"She faced backlash as people called her out, noting that she was born rich and grew up with famous friends.By Erika Marie