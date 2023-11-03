Pusha T’s Favorite Business Venture Might Surprise You: “It’s Super Fulfilling”

Sometimes, all you need to feel fulfilled in your work is meaningful friendship and a genuine platform to improve people’s lives.

Pusha T is undoubtedly among hip-hop's higher echelon, whether for his skill, his legacy, or his extracurricular endeavors. He's still hot today, with an upcoming Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama (that may be in limbo, though) and a lot of buzz as a lyricist and businessman. The Clipse member's presidency of G.O.O.D. Music, as well as various other business endeavors, fill up his impressive resumé. But there's one initiative that he loves above all else, one that's built on friendship and a strong and genuine will to make people's lives better. During an interview with Assets Over Liabilities, Push explained how the medical transportation business might not be the most lucrative, but is what he's proudest of as a leader.

"This is my favorite business,” Pusha T began. “I have a friend, right- you notice all my businesses come with friendship. Passion and friendship, it don’t come with just one of them. I have this friend and he ended up having this unfortunate run-in with the law. He ends up coming out and he was such a trustworthy person before he went to jail. He was like, ‘I been researching medical transportation.' Basically, we would get these vans and put them with wheelchair lifts and pick up people who need rides. The [older people], hand*capped, or whatever.

Pusha T's Full Assets Over Liabilities Interview: Watch

"We get in the car, I go buy two vans," Pusha T continued. "I’m just like, ‘Here, two vans. We’ll figure out the business.’ That business is like 25 vans strong running through seven cities [in Virginia]. It’s called Caring Hands Medical Transportation. It has helped my mother, sick cousins, family members and friends. I built so many great relationships with so many great people behind this business. I really only like children and old people, I don’t really like people in the middle, I don’t get along with people of the same [age]. It has been the most fulfilling business. His kids are going to college off of it.

"That business is amazing," he concluded "Your van runs routes all day. You take them to methadone clinics, you make private trips and may take them to the stores. It’s super fulfilling knowing there is absolutely nothing bad being done in this business. It is 1,000 percent good for everybody in America." For more news and the latest updates on Pusha T, stay posted on HNHH.

