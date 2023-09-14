Pusha T Stars In New Adidas Campaign With UK Soccer Clubs

Because of his affiliation with some of the biggest fashion innovators in rap music like Pharrell and Kanye West, Pusha T often finds himself involved in the world of fashion. He was there alongside Pharrell at this year's Paris Fashion Week where the multi-talented musician made his debut as head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. First, a hilarious viral video dropped of Push being absolutely blown away by a razor thin watch P was wearing. Later, Push reunited with his brother No Malice to perform a new Clipse song during Pharrell's runway show.

Now, Pusha T is teaming up with Adekunle Gold as the faces of a new Adidas campaign. The campaign is also in collaboration with some UK soccer clubs Manchester United and Arsenal F.C. In the promotional images for the new line the pair are sporting some sleek button-ups and hoodies with the logos of the two clubs. Fans rushed to the comments to tweet various lyrics from Kanye and Push about Adidas and also to share their allegiances with various Premier League clubs. Check out the post below.

Pusha T Sports New Arsenal Shirt For Adidas Campaign

Recently, Push has been dealing with something very strange on social media. He's being spammed by hundreds of bots tweeting identical phrases. One particularly strange one reads "Pusha T reveals he wishes he was a salamander." There's been plenty of fan speculation about where the bots are coming from. Some believe that Drake could be responsible, but there isn't really much evidence backing that theory up.

Pusha T and his brother formerly made up the duo Clipse. They reunited for Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show earlier this year and have now been speaking on new music. Last month when asked about whether or not the pair were working on a new album, Push said he "would really love to." What do you think of Pusha T and Arsenal's new Adidas campaign? Let us know in the comment section below.

