Pusha T On Why Other Artists Keep Dissing Him: “They’re All Panicking”

Pusha T says that artists who have dissed him over the years have done so out of desperation. He discussed his various feuds throughout his career with GQ during a new interview with the outlet. The piece comes following Pusha’s recent back-and-forth with Jim Jones.

“You have to look at who’s the talker,” Pusha T said while discussing the recent shots fired his way. “When you look at who’s the talker and you look at what they’ve done and who they are and what they offer to you, it’s funny. I’ve been in this game for a minute, and I’ve watched the game, and I’ve watched people at their highs and at their lows. And, mind you, most people are chasing things I’ve never chased in hip-hop.”

Pusha T Performs With Pharrell

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Pharrell and Pusha T perform at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue on June 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Pusha continued: “I’ve never chased hit records. I’ve never chased anything but having incredible albums. So I’m not even surprised at the way people speak about me or whatever the case may be right now. It’s like I’m watching these guys panic. You know what I’m saying? They’re all panicking and then they’re trying to figure out, ‘Wait a minute, how is this guy turning the corner and I’m not?'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha T discussed his plans for new music and even admitted that he doesn’t feel his solo work has lived up to the albums he put out as a part of Clipse. He and No Malice premiered an unreleased collaboration, earlier this year, that featured a response to Jim Jones, after the Dipset rapper criticized his impact on hip-hop. Pusha also discussed being on tour in Europe, getting in the studio with No Malice, and more. Be on the lookout for updates on new music from Pusha T on HotNewHipHop.

