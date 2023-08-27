Pusha T Targeted By Bots, Fans Think Drake Is Behind It

Pusha T has fallen victim to a barrage of bots on Twitter recently, that have now made thousands of bizarre posts about the performer. The countless posts feature fake claims, and typically strange edited images of him. Most of the posts are relatively harmless, while others are pretty derogatory. “Pusha T fled to Barcelona after getting caught sneaking feet pics of minors,” one of the posts reads. Another one says, “Pusha T reveals he wishes he was a salamander.”

Though it remains unclear why exactly he was targeted, social media users have some guesses. Many suggest that Drake could be behind the strange posts, as they’re known to have beef. Many of the posts also include hashtags like #ScaredOfThe6 or the title of Drizzy’s upcoming album, #ForAllTheDogs. It’s not the first time the Canadian performer has been accused of having bots go after the rapper. Another swarm of bots targeted him just last month, and fans jokingly suggested that Drake was responsible.

Bots Make Fake Claims About Pusha T

“Pusha T” is being heavily targeted by bots on X.



He is currently trending with over 114K posts. pic.twitter.com/s6vQb0efpf — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 27, 2023

It remains unconfirmed whether or not Drake is actually behind the slew of posts, and Pusha T has yet to address the situation publicly. Regardless, social media users appears to be getting pretty annoyed with the whole debacle. Luckily, however, it looks like the rapper doesn’t usually let hate get to him. In an interview with GQ earlier this month, he shared his perspective on those throwing negativity his way.

“You have to look at who’s the talker,” he explained. “When you look at who’s the talker and you look at what they’ve done and who they are and what they offer to you, it’s funny. I’ve been in this game for a minute, and I’ve watched the game, and I’ve watched people at their highs and at their lows. And, mind you, most people are chasing things I’ve never chased in hip-hop.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Pusha T.

