Pusha T Explains How The DMV Has Influenced His Next Album

Pusha T says that his hometown in the DMV has played a big influence on his new music as well as that of his whole career. He discussed coming up in southeast Virginia during a recent interview with Billboard, explaining that he wants to “show the world all the aspects of the DMV.”

“I personally feel like my music has always been representative of the region that I’m from, meaning that whole Virginia area and the DMV as a whole,” he said, when asked about his next album. “The term ‘DMV’ is very territorial to people. I’m from Virginia, 757 area code, which is Southeast Virginia State. You know, when they say ‘DMV,’ it’s usually representative of Northern Virginia and D.C. proper. Me being on the outskirts and having the success that we’ve had, it’s always been like a second home to us, and we’ve always loved and supported the area in any way that we could. I love to come back and give that energy back. I think that we’ll really show the world all the aspects of the DMV.”

Pusha T Performs At Lollapalooza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 5: Pusha T performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Currently, Pusha T has been traveling on tour in Europe. “This is the second part of my Europe tour this year,” he explained. “I had to break it up, because I started working on music. It’s been great to be in Paris and be in London and watch the fans go cr*zy. The fans are super excited. For me, it’s always good, because I get to see the range of my fanbase — and it’s like, ‘Man, I’m seeing from 15 to 50!’ That’s a blessing. It’s always been amazing to me just to be overseas across the waters and be able to touch the people that really show me support, and have shown me support for all these years.” Pusha will perform at Pepsi’s Dig In Day in Washington, D.C., later this week.

In addition to solo material, Pusha T has also been in the studio with No Malice working on new music as a part of Clipse. He recently confirmed that he hopes the two are able to finish a full project together soon. They debuted an unreleased song together, earlier this year.

