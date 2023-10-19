Pusha T & DJ Drama’s “Gangsta Grillz” Mixtape Gets Confusing Update

Pusha T and DJ Drama's upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape is one of the most anticipated hip-hop projects right now... or is it? Of course, fans want it to hit physical and digital shelves, but a recent and confusing update suggests that it might be in limbo. Moreover, Drama responded on Wednesday (October 18) to a fan asking about the record on Twitter. Given that he only included a thinking emoji in his quote-tweet, fans quickly assumed that he might be "wondering" or "waiting on" an update just as much as fans are. Still, this is purely speculative, and it's borderline impossible to tell what the Philly legend actually meant.

Considering the incredible run that both artists have had in the 2010s and 2020s, in addition to their decades-long careers, this Gangsta Grillz tape can't be anything less than flames in fans' eyes. Pusha T has multiple acclaimed albums under his belt, both recently as a solo artist and historically as a member of Clipse. On the other hand, DJ Drama is more in-demand than ever, with projects like Tyler, The Creator's CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and a first-ever Latino Gangsta Grillz mixtape with Puerto Rican trapper YOVNGCHIMI contributing to his strong presence in rap these days. He's always been here, but more and more people are putting respect on his name that he deserves.

Read More: Pusha T Drops “My Name Is My Name” Merch On 10th Anniversary

DJ Drama's Vague Pusha T Gangsta Grillz Tape Update

Back in February, DJ Drama got things fired up during a Complex conversation on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. "The Pusha T Gangsta Grillz definitely gonna be spicy,” he said. “I feel like it could potentially be the next mixtape to win a Grammy." Meanwhile, this is what the Virginia spitter had to say about the project in an interview with XXL this year. "I’m working on a special mixtape," he remarked. "To have the fun I want to have. What I’m trying to do is restore the feeling in every aspect of this subgenre of music. And just of this cloth, of this taste level. I’m just trying to make people realize how viable this is. To show people that I can’t do what you do, but you definitely can’t do what I do. I have to show those differences. That’s the whole premise behind the mixtape.

"I just feel like to me, the Gangsta Grillz and the whole mixtape culture and scene is what I’m about," Push continued. "That’s the purest form of hip-hop to me. The fact that Drama is having so much success, the fact that that’s what I love in hip-hop, I want to merge those worlds and see what happens. I’m going to be honest with you, seeing Drama’s mixtape with Tyler and how they won a Grammy, I was like, ‘Man, mixtapes really won a Grammy.’ So I’m trying to be a part of that culture as well." For more news and (hopefully) more solid updates on DJ Drama and Pusha T, log back into HNHH.

Read More: DJ Drama’s Opioid Addiction Cost Him Six Figures Every Year, He Says After Recovery

[via]