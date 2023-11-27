King Harris' Latest Response To T.I. & Tiny Fight Might've Been Aimed At Hitmaka

"N***a better mind dey business and stay out da mix," the trap icon's son wrote just after the producer remarked on their scuffle.

King Harris' physical altercation with his parents T.I. and Tiny at an Atlanta Falcons game took the pop culture world by storm over the weekend, especially within the realm of hip-hop. Not only did the Atlanta trap icon call his son an "embarrassment" in a moment captured on livestream, but things allegedly got more heated as the former put the latter in a headlock. Overall, it was quite the nasty situation to witness for a lot of different reasons. Tip was performing that day to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary, it was a family matter, it was at a massive sporting event, and it all went down for social media to witness.

Of course, this means that many folks chimed in with their takes, including producer Hitmaka. "I love tip & his whole family," he tweeted recently. "I used to be exactly like king as a kid. Now as a grown a** man with sum money I 10000% know I was tripping. Be smart lil bruh." Shortly after this, King Harris issued out another response to the ordeal, which many interpreted as a dig towards people like Hitmaka speaking on his situation without much inner knowledge. "N***a better mind dey business and stay out da mix," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Regardless of all this scuffling, T.I. performed as scheduled at the football game. Since this King Harris situation is very early in the news cycle, we don't have a whole lot of resolution to the matter as of writing this article. Most likely, everyone involved is still processing what happened and probably talking it amongst themselves without the glares of the Internet to witness it. After all, when something so intimate goes so viral so quickly– and so nastily– it can be difficult to reckon with its resolution without a public context in mind.

Meanwhile, the young MC and social media personality is responding to the whole affair, and surely has a lot more to say on it. We know based on past statements and discussion that the Harris family dynamic isn't perfect, and neither is anyone else's. Still, for the sake of their happiness and their peace of mind as they move forward, we hope that they can provide some closure to this as a family, not as opposing sides. For more news and the latest updates on King Harris, T.I., and Tiny, check back in with HNHH.

