Snoop Dogg Backs Out Of Coffee Company Investment

Snoop Dogg quietly backed out of his partnership with Indonesian businessman Michael Riady for the premium coffee brand INDOxyz, earlier this year. According to Page Six, his exit came just months after teaming up. He helped launch the premium coffee brand in March and was out of the company by the start of the summer.

Snoop apparently backed out amid issues involving Riady’s management and the company went under in just two months. “It took 16 days to do their investigation… Snoop and his team left the company, dropping all ownership and stake in the company… and they did not offer a reason,” a source told Page Six.

Read More: Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Go To U2’s Opening Show For New Las Vegas Sphere Arena

Snoop Dogg Attends The MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

The brand’s president, Elbert Song, also commented on the situation to the outlet. “Working with Snoop and his incredible team on the launch of Indo was an amazing experience. I’m disappointed to see that journey end, but am excited to support a new venture, Flowin Coffee with female founder Tamie Tran," he said. According to Page Six's source, Riady has been telling people the split stemmed from a disagreement over what music to use to promote the brand.

Snoop Dogg recently discussed how he decides on which brands to work with during an interview with Distractify. He told the outlet: “I ain’t exclusive to nobody but me. Now if I'm exclusive to you, believe me, you [are going to give] me a motherf--king bag or piece of the company. That's just always been my rule. Because I feel like you own me now — if I got to be exclusive to you, then you own me. So if you're going to own me, I need to own a piece of this.” Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop mentioned wanting to host a children's TV series.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reveals He “Really, Really,” Wants To Host A Kids Show

[Via]