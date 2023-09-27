Snoop Dogg Reveals He “Really, Really,” Wants To Host A Kids Show

Snoop Dogg says that he’s interested in hosting a TV series for kids. Speaking with Distractify, he explained that he could provide them with advice, laughs, knowledge, and more on the show.

“I actually really, really, really, really, really want to do a kid show,” he told the outlet. “I can see it, you know, where it’s like they come to me for advice, for information, for fun, for wisdom, for knowledge. That’s something that I haven’t done and I feel like I’m setting up with the things I do in real life. The kids are our future so you know if I do things for the kids when I’m going to lay still gonna be here pushing the line.”

Read More: Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Stephen A. Smith Comments On His Physique

Snoop Dogg Performs On "H.S. Reunion Tour"

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Snoop Dogg performs during the "H.S. Reunion Tour" at Golden 1 Center on August 25, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Snoop previously co-created the animated series for kids, Doggyland, which premiered on YouTube in 2022. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it,” Snoop Dogg explained. “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop opened up about his broader strategies on the business side of his career. While speaking on how he chooses to associate with certain brands, he remarked: “I ain’t exclusive to nobody but me. Now if I'm exclusive to you, believe me, you [are going to give] me a motherf--king bag or piece of the company. That's just always been my rule. Because I feel like you own me now — if I got to be exclusive to you, then you own me. So if you're going to own me, I need to own a piece of this.”

Read More: Snoop Dogg’s Houston Concert Attendees Suffer Heat Illnesses, In Stable Condition

[Via]