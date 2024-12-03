Jay-Z Collabs With Coffee Table Book Brand To Officially Release "The Book Of Hov"

The perfect gift for Jay-Z superfans has arrived.

Its description continues on, "More than a multi-hyphenate, JAY-Z redefines possibility, proving you can set your intention and create your own story. Each Ultimate Edition includes white gloves and a signature canvas tote." Then, there is an even more exclusive version which is listed at "price per request," so we can only imagine how much that might be. There's only going to be five copies to go into production. Overall, if you're in need of a gift for a hip-hop historian, this might be it.

Then, there is an "ultimate" edition, and that really drives up the price. It's a mind-melting $2,000 and it's more than just an alternate cover or something. "Presented in a luxurious clamshell case, this striking volume spans 432 pages with over 675 illustrations. The Book of HOV showcases it all—from the guitar JAY-Z played at Glastonbury (the first rapper on that legendary stage) to Daniel Arsham’s “HOV Hands” sculpture, his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award (as the first solo hip-hop inductee), and hundreds of paper planes bearing dreams from NYC schoolchildren."

There is the standard version, which will run you $120, with the estimated shipping date being tomorrow. That is for all editions by the way. The description of the book reads, "This Assouline title immortalizes the groundbreaking exhibition, featuring thousands of archival pieces from JAY-Z’s career—original recording masters, stage wear, interviews, awards, and rare photos." It then continues, "Organized into eight chapters inspired by JAY-Z’s lyrics, the book explores his artistry, entrepreneurship, and activism, showcasing nearly 700 images alongside essays that contextualize his cultural impact."

Do you remember The Book of Hov exhibit at the Brooklyn Library last year? Well, if you do, then you may remember the actual hardcover that was on display there from July to December. Fans now have access to purchase that very title on the website of the luxury coffee table book company, Assouline. According to Uproxx, they are the same publisher that helped put together the physical copy Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list that made headlines earlier this year. Right now, you can pre order The Book Of HOV: A Tribute on their site here. There are actually a few ways to purchase it, three to be exact.

