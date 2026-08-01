Maverick "Almost Forever" – EP by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert chose to celebrate their 31st birthday by dropping the "Maverick 'Almost Forever'" EP last night.

Lil Uzi Vert couldn't make it to their scheduled Lollapalooza set this weekend, but they found another way to celebrate their 31st birthday yesterday (Friday, July 31). The Maverick "Almost Forever" EP is Uzi's latest long-form drop, and it's the type of Uzi fans have always loved. Frenetic and buzzy instrumentals, rapid flows, and energized vocal performances drive the eight-track project forward. It also marked the ten-year anniversary of The Perfect LUV Tape, which makes this occasion even more special. Fans will most likely debate if this is a return to form for the Philly spitter. Maybe not the whole way, but easily one of their best steps in the right direction in the 2020s.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.