Maverick "Almost Forever" – EP by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert couldn't make it to their scheduled Lollapalooza set this weekend, but they found another way to celebrate their 31st birthday yesterday (Friday, July 31). The Maverick "Almost Forever" EP is Uzi's latest long-form drop, and it's the type of Uzi fans have always loved. Frenetic and buzzy instrumentals, rapid flows, and energized vocal performances drive the eight-track project forward. It also marked the ten-year anniversary of The Perfect LUV Tape, which makes this occasion even more special. Fans will most likely debate if this is a return to form for the Philly spitter. Maybe not the whole way, but easily one of their best steps in the right direction in the 2020s.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Maverick "Almost Forever" EP
- Maverick Intro
- Go !
- Poured
- 223
- Yoko
- Gas. Brake.
- Say It Was
- London - Bonus