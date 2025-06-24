Joe Budden Appears To Accidentally Leak His Patreon Earnings

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Joe Budden's leap from rap to podcasting has been a successful one, and thanks to his supposed slip-up we have an idea of what he's making.

Joe Budden may not be dropping projects and singles anymore, but he's shown how rappers can make it in the media space. He's done so for the last 10 years, launching his namesake podcast in 2015. The show has seen its fair share of changes during that time, and it hasn't always been good.

For example, Joe Budden got into a dispute with his former hosts Rory Farrell and Mal Clay. That combination of talent really grew the platform steadily and have made it the powerhouse it has become today. However, in 2021, Budden decided to let go of Rory and Mal amid some widely publicized allegations revolving around stealing.

That pairing has since gone on to be successful as well, and it seems that both parties are content with just moving on and not trying to sort things out. But even with that and even some more recent slip-ups, Joe Budden has remained firmly atop the hip-hop media power rankings.

In fact, in 2023, Complex ranked The Joe Budden Podcast number one in their "Hip Hop Media Power Ranking" list. But given how long the platform has been up, no one really knows exactly how successful it's been. Of course, no one is entitled to know that sensitive information.

Joe Budden Net Worth 2025

But if Joe was looking to keep that under wraps, he made an oopsie. As caught by No Jumper, the New York podcaster was sharing some Patreon statistics alongside a preview of what looks to be an upcoming episode. However, Budden somehow shared his earnings from Patreon, and the number is a healthy one.

It just says "membership earnings" above the figure, so we aren't 100% sure if these are monthly or overall earnings. Moreover, it doesn't help that the screenshot is a bit blurry. But it says $902,000. Perhaps solidifying that this was an accident was Joe's caption on the revised post to his IG Story without the numbers. "Let's try it this way lol smh," he said.

But regardless of the technicalities, this podcast has helped Joe out tremendously, financially speaking. The splits are unclear, but we are sure this has contributed a lot to his reported $6 million-dollar net worth.

