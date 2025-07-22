Joe Budden Podcast Earnings Leave The Internet Stunned

Joe Budden has been one the go-to voices in hip-hop media for several years now and the earnings back it up. A new interview with the New York Times reveals just how much as well. As caught by big_business_ on X, The Joe Budden Podcast is bringing in roughly $1 million per month via his Patreon.

That's at least as it pertains to this year as the author of the article, Jessica Testa, reveals. In her break down, she reports that the former rapper has around 70,000 paying subscribers. All of them are paying anywhere from $5 to $50 a month, with higher paying customers receiving bonus content.

With all of that in mind, Testa predicts that Joe Budden and the crew will most likely amass $12 million by the end of 2025. She received these statistics from a spokesperson over at Patreon and with these numbers, the NYC native will be the highest earner on the platform.

Overall, these are truly outstanding numbers, and it shows just how much work Joe has put into this project. Remember, he was in a rough deal with Spotify that wasn't paying him enough for his services in his eyes. Even before that, when he was at Complex doing something similar, he was given a very small budget of "$500 a week," he told Testa.

Joe Budden Podcast

But even when a more attractive offer came to him in the early 2020s of two years for $44 million, he turned that down as well. It's been a long road to get to this point, but his hard work and determination has paid incredible dividends.

Ironically, this news comes into focus just a few weeks after he leaked his Patreon numbers for the month. The screenshot he shared didn't have the $902,000 covered up, which quickly went viral. He tried to fix his error, but it was too late at that point.

He was jokingly confronted by his co-hosts not too long after the incident and he revealed that he did it on purpose. "My moment of excitement, I said to Ian, yo, do me a favor, big dog, on a FaceTime. Hey, blackout all this other sh*t. I need to hit that $30 million on him."