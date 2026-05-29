GANG BIZNESS - Song by YG featuring PayGotti

YG is kicking off the rollout for his upcoming seventh studio album The Gentlemen’s Club with the release of “Gang Bizness” featuring PayGotti. The Compton rapper announced the album yesterday. And now, he's giving fans their first taste of what’s to come ahead of the project’s June release. Built around signature West Coast street-focused energy, “Gang Bizness” finds YG leaning into the sound that helped establish him as one of California’s most recognizable rap voices. PayGotti matches that energy throughout the record, bringing a gritty presence that complements YG’s veteran delivery. The release arrives as YG continues adding to a catalog that includes staple projects like My Krazy Life, Still Brazy, and Just Re'd Up. Safe to say that his fans are definitely ready for new music from him.