INSECURE— Song by YG featuring JID & Ab-Soul

YG is taking a more vulnerable approach on his latest single, "INSECURE," featuring JID and Ab-Soul. He admits that he's "insecure," about certain things and lets listeners into his world. The track serves as the second offering from his upcoming album THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, following last month's release of "GANG BIZNESS" featuring PayGotti. While YG is best known for records involving street life, "INSECURE" finds him exploring a different side of himself. Alongside JID and Ab-Soul, the Compton rapper opens up about personal insecurities and internal struggles, touching on topics that many men rarely discuss publicly. The concept appears to be a central theme throughout THE GENTLEMEN'S CLUB, which is shaping up to be one of YG's most introspective projects to date.