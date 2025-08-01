The Gentlemen's Club, YG's upcoming eighth album, will be a transition for the establish West Coast rap star. For the latest single, YG enlists the support of red-hot R&B sensation Leon Thomas. The track is a a lush, funk-infused collaboration.

The single, produced by Ty Dolla $ign, follows earlier releases “Hollywood” and “2004,” but moves in a more sensual, introspective direction. “Lovers & Friends” blends West Coast cool with R&B vulnerability.

Thomas takes the lead with a breezy, soulful hook that captures romantic uncertainty. “Are we lovers or are we friends?” he sings, turning a familiar question into a haunting refrain. YG delivers verses that flirt with honesty, vulnerability, and charm, as he maneuvers through the blurry terrain of modern love.

“Lovers & Friends” marks a shift in YG’s approach. Less about bravado, more about emotional complexity, the single hints at a broader sonic vision. If the album mirrors this tone, it could reveal YG’s most nuanced storytelling yet—an evolution toward style, subtlety, and grown-man honesty.

YG's new direction follows the rap star becoming an independent artist following his long time deal with Def Jam Recordings. After becoming independent, the Compton rapper ventured into other business such as wellness. He currently has a energy boost pill, clothing brand, and vitamin supplements.

Slated to arrive October 3, The Gentleman’s Club is shaping up to be YG’s most stylistically ambitious record to date.

“Lovers or Friends” - Y.G. ft. Leon Thomas

Quotable Lyric

Baby, tell me what you wanna hear

Baby, tell me what I wanna know

My best friend wanna fuck me, wait

Tell me how that's finna go