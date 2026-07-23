Red People - Song by The Game, YG, Swizz Beatz, & Timbaland

The Game and YG are going to be battling it out at Verzuz tonight. It is going to be a lot of fun, and fans are excited to see how it all plays out. On Thursday, hours before the battle, the two have teamed up with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for the new single, "Red People." It is an all-Verzuz family affair on this one, which makes it great promo for tonight. Overall, we have Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on the boards, while The Game and YG trade bars. It's a dope song, and now, we are excited to see these two battle it out, once and for all.
Release Date: July 23, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A