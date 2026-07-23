Red People - Song by The Game, YG, Swizz Beatz, & Timbaland

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-07-23 152954 Screenshot 2026-07-23 152954
The Game and YG have teamed up for a new single ahead of tonight's Verzuz, and it is produced by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

The Game and YG are going to be battling it out at Verzuz tonight. It is going to be a lot of fun, and fans are excited to see how it all plays out. On Thursday, hours before the battle, the two have teamed up with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for the new single, "Red People." It is an all-Verzuz family affair on this one, which makes it great promo for tonight. Overall, we have Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on the boards, while The Game and YG trade bars. It's a dope song, and now, we are excited to see these two battle it out, once and for all.

Release Date: July 23, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Gram Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Go All Out For 11th Anniversary & Share Photo Dump
DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic Music Swizz Beatz & Timbaland To Be Honored At 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming
2023 Rolling Loud Miami Music Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Take Further Legal Action Against Triller Amid "Verzuz" Dispute
Comments 0