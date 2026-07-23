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Red People
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Red People - Song by The Game, YG, Swizz Beatz, & Timbaland
The Game and YG have teamed up for a new single ahead of tonight's Verzuz, and it is produced by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.
By
Alexander Cole
July 23, 2026