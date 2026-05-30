DJ Hed Responds To Backlash Over Editing Drake's "2 Hard 4 The Radio"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Hed Responds Backlash Editing Drake 2 Hard 4 The Radio
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: DJ Hed attends BOSS x "Supacell" Screening at DGA Theater Complex on June 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for BOSS)
DJ Hed removed the Mustard and West Coast disses on Drake's "ICEMAN" cut "2 Hard 4 The Radio," and many hip-hop heads criticized the move.

DJ Hed was one of the folks that previewed the ICEMAN drops, as he spoke on a second Drake album just hours before the main LP was set to come out. Of course, it ended up being three albums instead of two. But he found himself in more OVO-related discourse after he debuted an edited version of the track "2 Hard 4 The Radio," which many hip-hop heads were not happy with.

For those unaware, Drizzy dissed Mustard and the West Coast on that song over Bay Area production, specifically a Mac Dre tribute. Shots went at Kendrick Lamar and many others, and Hed chose to make a version West Coast DJs and clubs could play without these disses.

But fans were not happy with this at all, calling it a display of weakness. It also recalled Elliott Wilson's edited version of Kendrick Lamar's "meet the grahams," in which he took out the verse about the 6ix God's alleged secret daughter.

DJ Hed has heard the criticisms, and he's going to hold this L. On his "Effective Immediately" show, he responded to the backlash and admitted he made a mistake, although he didn't name the situation explicitly.

"My week has been very interesting, to say the least," the radio personality remarked, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. "I know that's why people is here. So, I'ma get this out the way. 'Cause I got some real s**t I want to talk to you about. Not real s**t, like... But yeah. So, I'm in a great space. There was something that went crazy this past week. However you want to slice it, I f***ed up. That's all you gon' get from me. Alright, moving along..."

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DJ Hed Addresses Drake Backlash

Elsewhere, other media figures are commenting on Drake's ICEMAN. One of the most recent narratives is how the chart-topping "Janice STFU" might be a diss towards Joe Budden.

On his podcast, Joe and his cohosts went over the speculation, concluding that it seems likely. But there are many more disses on that track. If anything, it goes to show folks are still finding new things to discuss about this new era.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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