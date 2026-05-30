DJ Hed Responds To Backlash Over Editing Drake's "2 Hard 4 The Radio"

DJ Hed was one of the folks that previewed the ICEMAN drops, as he spoke on a second Drake album just hours before the main LP was set to come out. Of course, it ended up being three albums instead of two. But he found himself in more OVO-related discourse after he debuted an edited version of the track "2 Hard 4 The Radio," which many hip-hop heads were not happy with.

For those unaware, Drizzy dissed Mustard and the West Coast on that song over Bay Area production, specifically a Mac Dre tribute. Shots went at Kendrick Lamar and many others, and Hed chose to make a version West Coast DJs and clubs could play without these disses.

But fans were not happy with this at all, calling it a display of weakness. It also recalled Elliott Wilson's edited version of Kendrick Lamar's "meet the grahams," in which he took out the verse about the 6ix God's alleged secret daughter.

DJ Hed has heard the criticisms, and he's going to hold this L. On his "Effective Immediately" show, he responded to the backlash and admitted he made a mistake, although he didn't name the situation explicitly.

"My week has been very interesting, to say the least," the radio personality remarked, as caught by CY Chels on Twitter. "I know that's why people is here. So, I'ma get this out the way. 'Cause I got some real s**t I want to talk to you about. Not real s**t, like... But yeah. So, I'm in a great space. There was something that went crazy this past week. However you want to slice it, I f***ed up. That's all you gon' get from me. Alright, moving along..."

DJ Hed Addresses Drake Backlash

Elsewhere, other media figures are commenting on Drake's ICEMAN. One of the most recent narratives is how the chart-topping "Janice STFU" might be a diss towards Joe Budden.