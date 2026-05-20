News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
2 Hard 4 the Radio
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Kamaiyah Defends Drake Over Claims He Hasn't Done Anything For The Bay Area
After a social media user made claims that Drake hasn't helped Bay Area artists, Kamaiyah stepped in to shut them down.
By
Erika Marie
May 20, 2026