After a social media user made claims that Drake hasn't helped Bay Area artists, Kamaiyah stepped in to shut them down.

She issued a reply to social media user's claims by writing, "My double platinum plaque strongly disagrees." In addition to working with Kamaiyah and YG, Drake has long paid homage to Mac Dre, even bringing the late rapper's mother onstage during his Summer Sixteen tour stop in Oakland. It's clear that some critics are attempting to rewrite Drake's history, but his music speaks for itself. Revisit "Why You Always Hatin?" above.

"Prior to this record, Aubrey has not done ANYTHING for the Bay ," the person wrote. "Besides putting E-40 and FAB in the background for 'The Motto' video. He has done NADA." People were quick to point out several tracks in Drake's catalog, including YG 's track "Why You Always Hatin?" from 2016. The song featured Drake and Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah, and the latter didn't hesitate to defend the 6 God.

The industry is still swimming in all things Drake following his triple album drop, and while he's been taking hits over the records, his former collaborators, including Kamaiyah , are coming to his defense. Last Friday (May 15), Drizzy delivered his anticipated Iceman and surprised fans with Habibti and Maid of Honour. People quickly began dissecting each track, and Iceman's "2 Hard 4 the Radio" stole the show for its obvious Bay Area flow.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.