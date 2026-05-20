The industry is still swimming in all things Drake following his triple album drop, and while he's been taking hits over the records, his former collaborators, including Kamaiyah, are coming to his defense. Last Friday (May 15), Drizzy delivered his anticipated Iceman and surprised fans with Habibti and Maid of Honour. People quickly began dissecting each track, and Iceman's "2 Hard 4 the Radio" stole the show for its obvious Bay Area flow.
The title references Mac Dre’s “Too Hard for the F---in’ Radio,” an anthem from one of Northern California’s most revered Rap icons. Invoking him is never casual, especially in Hip Hop, where authenticity still matters deeply. Still, Drake's embrace of the West Coast sound wasn't well received by everyone, including a social media user who called him out.
Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review
"Prior to this record, Aubrey has not done ANYTHING for the Bay," the person wrote. "Besides putting E-40 and FAB in the background for 'The Motto' video. He has done NADA." People were quick to point out several tracks in Drake's catalog, including YG's track "Why You Always Hatin?" from 2016. The song featured Drake and Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah, and the latter didn't hesitate to defend the 6 God.
She issued a reply to social media user's claims by writing, "My double platinum plaque strongly disagrees." In addition to working with Kamaiyah and YG, Drake has long paid homage to Mac Dre, even bringing the late rapper's mother onstage during his Summer Sixteen tour stop in Oakland. It's clear that some critics are attempting to rewrite Drake's history, but his music speaks for itself. Revisit "Why You Always Hatin?" above.