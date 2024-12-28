Kamaiyah Follows "Before We Party"With "Alternative Space" EP

Kamaiyah drops fourth project of 2024.

Bay Area rap star Kamaiyah has built a cult-like following over the decade. She had fed them frequently throughout 2024, including the release of her latest EP, entitled Alternative Space. Delivering more of her impressive wordplay over Yay Area lingo, Kamaiyah tells a compelling story throughout the EP that fans have admired her since the beginning. The EP's highlights are "Love My Life," "Bounce Back," and "Talkin Bout Nun." It is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the established rap star. 2024 promises thrills in 2025 that includes a forthcoming album.

The latest project joins more of the rap star's undeniable greatness. "So underrated been heating up all year," commented a fan on Kamaiyah's post promoting the EP. Another user commented, "2024 Kamaiyah run will be remembered for ages." Commending her consistency, a fan commented, "The consistency is amazing! Don’t stop and keep giving us that fire!"

Kamaiyah’s introduction to most of the world was unforgettable: draped in a red silk robe, receiving a foot massage on a red leather throne, and holding a champagne glass. In YG’s “Why You Always Hatin’” video, the Oakland rapper steals the show, delivering the infectious hook just before Drake raps from the roof of a Ferrari. Kamaiyah’s charisma is magnetic, drawing attention effortlessly. Yet, the backstory of that moment is just as compelling. She wrote and recorded the song’s hook but decided it wasn’t a fit for her own album. “I didn’t like it, and I still kind of don’t sometimes,” she admitted. Kamaiyah's catalog features Larry June, Kehlani, and LaRussell.

Alternative Space - Kamaiyah

Tracklist: