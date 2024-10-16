Kamaiyah Slides On Bouncy New Single "Cafe La Fong"

Kamaiyah's singles always impress.

Kamaiyah is an Oakland artist who has completely embraced the West Coast sound. Overall, she has accomplished quite a bit in her career, and you can tell that she is still hungry for more. She has been dropping a steady diet of EPs and even some mixtapes as of late. Having said that, it remains evident that Kamaiyah still has a lot left in store for 2024. Sure, there might be only two months left, but that doesn't mean there isn't any time left to drop.

For instance, the artist came through today with a new song called "Cafe La Fong." As you would expect, the track contains bouncy West Coast production that fits Kamaiyah's flows perfectly. Kamaiyah has always made fun music and this is definitely an example of just that. From the lyrics to the uplifting nature of the soundscape here, this is one of those songs that you can get behind. It is also a song that really fits the Fall aesthetic. In a time when every artist is still trying to drop a summer banger, Kamaiyah remains cognizant of when exactly she's dropping her music. Hopefully, this single is yet another sign that we are going to be hearing more from her, very soon.

